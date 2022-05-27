Former Miss Imo State Queen, Jennifer, Marks Birthday With Gorgeous Photos

Ex Queen Beauty Jennifer Ohaegbulam Marks Birthday Today With Pool Party In Abuja

A popular ex beauty Queen, youth advocate and philanthropist, Queen Jennifer Ohaegbulam has concluded arrangements to set Abuja abuzz this today as she marks birthday in grand style.

The former Miss Imo State and Ex Beauty of the world Africa therefore invites friends, associates and business partners to a unique pool party scheduled to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Bolingo Hotel and Towers Abuja, Garki at the hour of 6:00pm.

The pretty model who began her journey into pageantry with her emergence as

Miss Isopadce 2016 also clinched Queen of Aso Africa 2016 crown. At her birthday jamboree tonight, music will be provided by DJ Prince, hypeman will be Hypeman Hero while guest artiste will be Lady Pesh.

Other top dignitaries in the entertainment, business and political world are also expected to grace the event.

Intending participants are advised to come along with their swimming outfit as the pool party promises to be fun and exciting.

