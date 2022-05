He was a former head coach of Ocean Boys, Enyimba, Akwa United, Warri Wolves, Gombe United, Akwa United, Ikorodu United, Lobi Stars, Gabros, NPA and Kaduna United.

Our condolences to the family of Maurice Cooreman following his death in his country, Belgium. He will always remain a legend in the NPFL having worked with multiple clubs as well as winning the title once with Oceans Boys in 2006.

#NPFL22



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related