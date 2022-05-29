Former UNIBEN VC, Prof. Osayuki Oshodin Is Dead

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has been thrown into mourning as former Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Osayuki Godwin Oshodin has been confirmed dead.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the Public Relation Officer of UNIBEN Alumni, Kelvin Omokaro confirmed the death of Prof Oshodin on Sunday morning.

Recall that UNIBEN also lost its first female VC, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams to the cold hands of death only recently.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of Oshodin’s death is still unknown. However, reports had it that he had been sick.

Meanwhile, no official statement from the management of UNIBEN nor the family yet.

TNG reports the professor of health education was born on August 9, 1950. He died aged 71

Source:. https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenewsguru.com/news/breaking-ex-vc-of-uniben-osayuki-godwin-oshodin-is-dead/%3famp=1

