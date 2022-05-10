Four Chrisland School Teachers Arraigned In Court Over Gang-Sex Scandal

Four teachers of Chrisland Schools, who accompanied some of the pupils to the World School Games in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos.

The four are: Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho Tajudeen, Rhoda Olanipekun and Ajiboye Hammed.

They are facing charges of alleged conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace preferred against them by the Police.

The Lagos State ordered the closure of all of the school’s branches after a video emerged showing some of the pupils having s3x in their hotel room in Dubai.

It reopened the schools a week later following a review of the administrative investigation into the incident.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-police-arraign-four-chrisland-teachers-over-alleged-gang-s3x/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related