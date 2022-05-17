A fuel tanker exploded on Sunday night, May 15 along Ibusa road in Asaba, Delta State.

HGS Media Plus gathered that 13 persons were rescued after the tanker exploded.

The explosion was said to have occurred after a Toyota Sienna and a Hilux collided near the broken down petrol tanker under repair.

It was learnt that the Toyota Sienna and the Hilux collision was due to over speeding.

Fire fighters was said to have battled the fire into the next morning which caused gridlock on the road due to it’s intensity.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Udeme Eshiet, who confirmed the accident in Asaba, said the three vehicles were consumed in the explosion while 13 persons in the vehicles were rescued without any injury.

He added that the reckless driving of motorists at night was disturbing.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/05/17/fuel-tanker-explodes-in-delta-13-persons-rescued-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related