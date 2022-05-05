Full List Of Elon Musk’s Wives, Girlfriends & Children (Photos)

Elon Musk is a South African-born American entrepreneur and investor. He is the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company. He is also the owner of Twitter after buying it on April 25, 2022, for $44 billion.

Elon Musk has a very successful career as a businessman. In fact, he is currently recognized as the richest man in the world. However, his love life tells a different story. It proves the popular quote, ‘Money can’t buy true love’.

The 50-year-old billionaire has had several failed relationships and he got frustrated at some point. Recall in 2017 during an interview with Rolling Stone, Musk asked the interviewer if he knew anybody he could date.

“If I am not in love, if I am not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he cried out.

Now let’s get into the full details of Elon Musk’s wives, girlfriends and children.

List of Elon Musk’s wives and girlfriends

Here’s the full list of all the women Elon Musk has been romantically involved with. The list includes his ex-wives, ex-girlfriends, and current girlfriend.

– Justine Wilson Musk (2000-2008)

– Talulah Riley (2010-2012/2013-2016)

– Amber Heard (2016-2017)

– Grimes (2018-early 2022)

– Natasha Bassett (2022-present )

Elon Musk and first wife – Justine Wilson Musk

Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, is a Canadian author. She was born on September 2, 1972, in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. The author attended Queen’s University in Kingston. There she first met Elon Musk and they fell in love.

The ex-couple got married in 2000. And two years later ( in 2002), they had their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk. Sadly, the child died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old.

However, Elon and Justine had more children through IVF. Together, they are co-parents to five beautiful children — Griffin and Xavier (twins), Damian, Saxon and Kai Musk (triplets).

After 8 years of marriage, Elon and Justine Musk got divorced in 2008. Following their divorce, Justine was very vocal about her marital crisis. She wrote in an article for Marie Claire accusing Musk of serving her divorce papers almost a month after they sought help from a marriage counsellor. She also alleged that Elon Musk paid more attention to his work while they were married.

“When he was home, his mind was elsewhere. I longed for deep and heartfelt conversations, for intimacy and empathy”, she wrote.

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley relationship

Six weeks after Elon Musk divorced Justine, he started dating actress Talulah Riley, who would eventually become his second wife. They later got married in 2010. Just like Elon did with his first wife, he filed for divorce with Talulah in March 2012, after two years of marriage. However, the couple remained friends afterwards. In fact, they remarried in 2013, but sadly got divorced for the second time in 2016.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard

According to the information gathered by DNB Stories Africa, Amber Heard was Elon Musk’s girlfriend for only a year. Born on April 22, 1986, Amber is an American actress. She and Elon started dating towards the end of 2016. But sadly, they broke up after one year. Following their split, Elon Musk came out vulnerable. He opened up to Rolling Stone about his struggles in finding a long-term partner.

Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes started dating in April 2018. They met on Twitter after Grimes shared a joke. The joke was about artificial intelligence and according to Musk, he also wanted to tweet the same thing before she did.

In 2018, the lovebirds sparked breakup rumours by unfollowing each other on Twitter. After one year, Grimes announced that she was still dating the Tesla CEO. In 2020, she also announced that they were expecting their first child. Later in the same year, they welcomed a son and he was named X Æ A-Xii Musk. However, Elon Musk and Grimes broke up in 2021 even though they insisted that they were ‘semi-separated’.

Even with strong rumours that Elon was dating actress Natasha Bassett in March 2022, Grimes insisted that she and Elon were back together. The musician went further to reveal that she had a second child (a girl) for the Forbes billionaire in December 2021. Some hours after the news came out, Grimes announced that she and Elon had split again. However, she described her relationship with Elon Musk as a very fluid one.

Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk’s most recent girlfriend, as of the time of publishing this article, is Australian actress and baker, Natasha Bassett. The beautiful actress was seen exiting the Tech entrepreneur’s private jet in Los Angeles around February 2022. The 27-year-old actress has been in an ‘unsteady’ relationship with Elon for some years now. It was even alleged that they were secretly dating while Elon was romantically involved with Grimes.

Elon Musk’s children

As of April 2022, Elon Musk has a total number of 7 children from 2 different women. This number does not include his late child, Nevada Alexander. The Tesla CEO has 5 children with his first wife, Justine Musk, and 2 children with his ex-girlfriend Grimes.

Full list of Elon Musk’s children

1. Nevada Alexander Musk

Nevada Alexander Musk is Elon Musk’s first child with his first wife Justine Musk. However, he died in 2002 at only 10 weeks.

2. Griffin and Xaiver Musk

After the death of their first child, Elon Musk and his ex-wife Justine opted for IVF. Luckily, Justine got pregnant again and gave birth to twins (2 boys) in April 2004. Their names are Griffin and Xaiver Musk. They are 18 years old as of April 2022.

3. Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk

Following the birth of Elon’s twin sons, the now-estranged couple tried IVF again. This time, Justine gave birth to triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian. They were born in January 2006 and are 16 years old as of April 2022.

4. X AE A-XII Musk

Elon Musk’s son X AE A-XII Musk was born in May 2020 by musician Grimes. He was initially named X Æ A-12. However, his name was changed to X AE A-XII because “Æ” and “12” don’t exist in the English alphabet. Most importantly, California law only permits the usage of the English alphabet, hyphens and apostrophes in naming.

5. Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

In December 2021, Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes welcomed Elon’s last child (as of April 2022) and only daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. However, Grimes did not announce the girl’s birth until March 2022. She spoke of how Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was born via surrogacy because of the issues she faced during her first pregnancy.Source: https://dnbstories.com/2022/04/full-list-of-elon-musks-wives-girlfriends-and-children.html

cc: lalasticlala

