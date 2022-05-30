Full List Of Prominent Politicians Whose Children Secured APC, PDP Tickets

The primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) across States showed children of top politicians secured tickets of both parties respectively.

￼The children of these prominent politicians will be flying the tickets of APC and PDP for 2023 polls.

Here is the list of children of top politicians who secured APC, PDP tickets:

1. Son of late Sani Abacha, former Head of State, Mohammed Abacha, won Kano governorship ticket on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

￼2. Son of former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, Mustapha, emerged the governorship candidate of the opposition PDP in the State.

3. The eldest son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Bello El-Rufai, won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the House of Representatives in Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

4. Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of former Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, emerged APC candidate for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency.

￼5. Daughter of former Delta Governor James Ibori, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu secured the PDP’s ticket for Ethiope Federal Constituency.

￼6. Son of Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Umar, secured the APC ticket for House of Representatives, Dawakin Tofa, Rimin Gado and Tofa Federal Constituency.

7. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’ daughter, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, secured the PDP’s ticket for Ika North East House of Assembly seat in Delta State.

8. Son of the late former Governor Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala won the APC ticket for Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency.

9. Joju Fayose, son of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, won the ticket for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1.

10. Sadiq, the son of the convener of Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, despite being in captivity, won the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency.

11. Olumide, the son of former Ogun Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who is a member representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has again won the APC ticket for the third time.

12. Son of the late Ogun senator, Buruji Kashamu, has secured the PDP ticket to contest the Ijebu North Constituency I in the state House of Assembly.

13. Adedapo, the son of late Oyo Governor Lam-Adesina, won the APC ticket for Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency. He was a member of the House of Representatives in the eighth Assembly.

