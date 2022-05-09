Gani Adams celebrates birthday in grand style, keeps mum over 2023 Presidential Election

The 15th Aare Onakankafo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams celebrated his 52nd year birthday at a grand ceremony, which took place on Sunday 8 May 2022 at Harbour Point, Victoria Island,Lagos.

On the band stand was the legendary juju music star,Chief Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi. Important dignitaries at the ceremony include Representative of Ondo State Governor, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Jimi Agbaje, a former Governorship Candidate in Lagos State,Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in Lagos state,Iyalaje Oodua, Chief Mrs Toyin Kolade and several traditional and political leaders. The wife of the celebrant,Erelu Mojisola Adams was on hand to ensure that guests had a swell time at the birthday party.

GISTMASTER gathered important dignitaries at the event described Adams as a shrewd administrator, activist, a purveyor of tradition and cultural values.

While speaking with the press at the event, Aare Gani Adams said he is full of praises to God for taking him this far. On his scholarship scheme, he disclosed that efforts are in top gear to increase the capacity of beneficiaries in different institutions of higher learning. “What we have now is small but we hope to increase it if we also get the necessary support so more indigent students can benefit from it”.

However, Adams decided to stay away from answering any questions that has to do with the 2023 Presidential elections.” Today is for my birthday, I am not answering questions on politics and security” He said.

The celebrant is the National Co-Ordinator of Odua Peoples Congress, founder, Odua Peoples Union with membership and offices in about 96 countries across the world. Adams hail from Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State. He studied Political Science at Lagos State University,Ojoo-Lagos.

