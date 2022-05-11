Garbage Pile Up On Abeokuta Roads, Waste Company Blames Diesel Price

And the garbage keeps piling up in Ogun state.

I sometimes wonder why the Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun act like an ineffective

Ogun state is gradually becoming something residents cannot explain, from street lights going into extinction (except for the one that leads to Saganu which he passes when going to his home town), to the increased rate of violence to bad roads to non-existent water supply to a complete breakdown of government.

Some days people in Abeokuta wonder if we really have a governor. But we do and he is only active when he wants to help his political brother/father become president.

Abeokuta residents have been complaining of the manner at which waste disposal is managed for months now and the government has not been able to find any solution. The waste disposal company JIAS have said they can’t keep up as the funds allocated to them isn’t enough and diesel is expensive but the government has enought to do political Jamborees.

The pictures speak for themselves

