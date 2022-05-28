Gbenga Daniel Wins Ogun East APC Senatorial Ticket

Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress to emerge as the party’s senatorial candidate in Ogun East.

Daniel polled 450 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Lekan Mustapha, who polled 29 votes.

Our correspondent further gathered that Daniel also defeated a former Deputy Governor to senator Ibikunle Amosun during his first term, Segun Adesegun, who polled six votes, and one Mr. Seyi Oduntan, who had 11 votes.

Mustapha had stepped down for Daniel after the intervention of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who held a meeting with the duo while the election commenced.

At the commencement of the shadow election held on Saturday at Itoro Hall in Ijebu-Ode, the former Commissioner for Health in the state, Babatunde Ipaye, had announced that Senator Mustapha, had stepped down for Daniel.

Daniel, who defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the APC, stressed that his followers insisted that he could not retire from politics yet.

https://punchng.com/ex-ogun-gov-daniel-wins-apc-senatorial-ticket/

