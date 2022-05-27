Gender Advocate, Ogenna Ekwubiri Joins Flavour For Central Africa Republic Concert

Public speaker Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri Set To Host Tongolo TiBe African Concert In Central Africa Republic

A gender advocate and President, World Women Leading Change Nigeria, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has been invited to host the 2022 Tongolo African Concert which will take place in Central African Republic on May, 28-29, 2022.

Her invitation is contained in a letter addressed to her and signed by Desire Florentin Ngbaibona, the Bureau Chief of Tongolo TiBe Africa, the leading media outlet in Central Africa Republic.

The event which will take place in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism is expected to attract high profile personalities within and outside the CAR. It seeks to celebrate the country’s rich cultural heritage.

It will attract top class entertainers, including Nigeria’s singer, Flavour

She is expected to depart Nigeria with her delegation for the event any moment soon.

Earlier in the year, she delivered a keynote address at Women in Management Africa, WIMA Summit at the Hyatt Hotel in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

The event also featured conferment of awards on deserving individuals for their contributions in raising the bar of growth, security and prosperity of African women.

The WIMA Board and panel said they have observed the positive impact of Ekwubiri’s works and contributions towards the empowerment and advancement of leadership cross the African diaspora.

They described her as an embodiment of consistent and transformational leadership in her field of influence which is highly commendable, noting that women in Tanzania will be honored by her presence.

Ogenna who is also a major player in the Real Estate and Fashion Sector says she would stop at nothing to ensure that that she flys the Nigerian Flag high

