Good evening fam. I believe everyone’s doing okay. Please I’m caught in a dilemma. I have up to 5m and i have two options.

1. Get a high paying fed job

2. Go for msc programme in canada.

I believe everyone’s mature enough here to share their candid opinion.

I’ll be reading the comments. Thank you!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related