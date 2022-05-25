Ghanaian Policeman Beats Man For Assaulting His Girlfriend (Video)

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBbWilOVKTU][/url]

A policeman has been filmed landing slaps on a man who reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.

It was gathered that Ghanaian police officer who was on uniform, caught the guy red-handed in the act.

He however started slapping the man after asking what had happened. The humbled boyfriend was then seen pleading with the police officer and also promising never to lay a finger on his girlfriend again.

While some social media users have applauded the police officer for dealing with the guy, others chided him for taking laws into his hands and going overboard in the process.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd7t_VKg0M6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1acc6e08-fdea-437e-bc05-fbcf145e86d7&ig_mid=1CBB171E-F2E8-4320-9D19-CDEEA191B791

