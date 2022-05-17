Ghanaian Storms Church In Germany, Attacks Pastor For Sleeping With His Wife (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgcbAkPgUzE

A German-based Ghanaian man has been captured on a video confronting a pastor of a Ghanaian-owned church for allegedly having s³xual affair with his wife.

According to reports, the accused man of God leads a congregation at the Faith Pentecostal Ministries in Frankfurt.

The irate man created a scene at the premises of the church and interrupted the ongoing Sunday service. He accused the self-acclaimed man of God of hiding behind the name of God and sleeping with his wife.

The video that has gone viral sees some church members protecting the pastor from embarrassment.

The pastor was swift to avoid the camera as he took refuge in a closed room.

