Gospel Singer, Funmi Aragbaye’s Courtesy Visit To Obasanjo (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Gospel singer and televangelist Funmi Aragbaiye courtesy visit to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Photos: Daniel Sync/ The MomenTographer

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: