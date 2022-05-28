Governor Ben Ayade Loses Senatorial Primary Election (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade lost his Senatorial Primary election

Adams Cecilia – 140 votes
Martin Ojie – 61 votes
Ben Ayade – 52 votes

Congratulations to the winner

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: