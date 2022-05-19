Governor Okezie Ikpeazu And Wife, Nkechi Dedicate Set Of Twins (Photos)

The governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu have dedicated their set of twins, Master Kelechi and Miss Ekelemchi Ikpeazu on Saturday, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, IgbereTV reports.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu used the medium to admonish parents and guardians to train their children in the fear and way of the lord. He reminded parents that children are the heritage of the lord and it is the responsibility of parents to keep that heritage of the lord safe and sound.

The Governor expressed joy to God for giving him the gift of a set of twins which he described as an additional blessing to his house hold.

The Governor called on abians to always pray for him, the state and our country at large.

In his admornishing words the President, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference of the SDA church, Pastor Bassey E. Udoh reminded parents that adequate care and attention to their children is a duty they owe their children.

“It is to your own benefit when you give your children a better training, attention, care and love. Above all, you fill the instructions of God when you train your children and wards in the fear and nature of God,” he added.

Handing over the certificate of dedication of the twins to the parents, Pastor Bassey, expressed confidence that Dr. And Dr. Mrs Ikpeazu, will not relegate their parental role of the children but will ensure that the children would be raised in the fear of God and to the benefit of humanity.



