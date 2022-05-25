Governor Soludo Condemns Killing Of Fatima & Her 4 Children, Assures Justice

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has described the May 20 killing of a woman and her four children by yet to be identified assailants as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

Soludo, in a Statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary on Tuesday vowed to fish out the perpetrators and ensured they were dealt with according to law.

He said that all law-abiding Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, were entitled to reside and or do business in any part of the country, including the Southeast and in Anambra without fear of unlawful harassment, molestation or attack of any kind, under any guise by anyone or group.

He said “no group or Nigerian is justified to harass, attack or kill any citizen of Nigeria or anyone resident in Nigeria under any guise whatsoever unless in lawful execution of a court sentence.

“Perpetrators of these heinous atrocities and their sponsors are testing the resolve of the Government and people of Anambra State, but I assure you that efforts are underway to fish out and bring to justice whoever is behind the criminal activities.

“All Nigerians living or doing business in Anambra are assured, of the resolve of the State government to ensure adequate protection of their lives and properties at all times,” he stated.

