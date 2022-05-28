Governor Uzodimma Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment Of APC

Governor Hope Uzodimma has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling between Mr Daniel Nwafor and Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo.

Governor Uzodimma in his response to journalists in Owerri disclosed that all the Supreme Court did was to dismiss an appeal that has long expired against an FCT High Court judgement that recognized Mr Dan Nwafor against Marcellinus Nlemigbo.

According to the Governor, there was no consequential order by the Supreme Court leaving McDonald Ebere PhD as still the Chairman of the APC in Imo State hence the status bar nature of the ruling.

The Governor sitting the Supreme Court judgment in Sheriff VS Markarfi disclosed that the National Convention is the highest decision making body of the party and the convention, having ratified the new Exco, it becomes Law.



