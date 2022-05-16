Governor’s Aide Dies In Auto Crash On His Way From NBA President’s Wedding (Photos)

The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Hon Tony Otokhine, has died, IGBERETV reports

It was gathered that Otokhine died in an auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending the traditional wedding of Nigeria Bar Association President, Olumide Akpata, on Saturday May 14, 2022 in Benin City.

Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Media, Ossai Success Ovie, confirmed the sad news on Facebook on Sunday.

Ossai Success wrote;

“I am pained right now : Mr Tony Otokhine just died .

He was a Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters .

Just yesterday, we were together at President of Nigeria Bar Association NBA Olumide Akpata Traditional marriage ceremony in Benin City together with His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other dignitaries.

I remembered Tony telling me, Ossai look at RMD there , go and meet him and commend on the new comedy skit he just released with Mr Paul the comedian.

We laughed and immediately the governor stood up and that was how we came back to Asaba leaving him at the marriage.

I was shocked today to hear the sad news of his demise .

Heard he had an accident today on his way back to Asaba and that was it .

Just like that he is gone, this is so sad

This is painful .

Everyone who knows him can testify to the fact that he was so humble and so nice to people .

I will miss him .

What a sad news today .

Nothing in this life that we are all killing ourselves for .”



