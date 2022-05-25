Group Calls For The Adoption Of VP Osinbajo As APC Consensus Candidate

Members of the incorporated trustee, Legacy Transformation Initiative (LTI) have called for the adoption of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate ahead of the ruling party’s 2023 presidential primary election. The eclectic group consists of intellectuals, professionals, politicians, businessmen/women, and entrepreneurs drawn across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Speaking at the briefing in Abuja, Ibe Aniemeke Lawson, national coordinator of LTI, said:

“We are essentially a pressure group and a policy formulation and ideation hub, a place where policies and policy prescriptions of governments across sectors are x-rayed and debated altruistically to produce the best positions of government policies- devoid of the frills of politics.

“We called this press conference as patriotic citizens to inform Nigerians of our activities as a non-governmental organisation and a passionate appeal to the conscience of our fellow patriots i.e. the APC’s national delegates.”

“Dear distinguished delegates, history beckons, and “It is Time” to be part of it by unanimously adopting Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) as your consensus choice before the convention or unanimously vote for him as the presidential candidate of the APC in the party primaries given his proven capacity to lead; especially in this challenging time, we find ourselves as a nation.

“It is imperative to state that in the course of our functions, we have been able to interrogate the profile of the various individuals jostling to be APC presidential candidate through this process of intellection over months of rigorous review, in-depth research, and study on the qualities, capacities, capabilities of these aspirants from available public records on them. “While it has been a tedious, rigorous process and challenging task, one factor that has remained central to the empirical and peer review processes we engaged is that all the aspirants we have x-rayed in the APC are eminently qualified to vie for the exalted office of the presidency of our dear country, Nigeria.

“However, the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON), stands out. He emerged as the most suitable, experienced, and capable to be entrusted with the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “From the outstanding records and the collective experience of Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON), who has actively participated at the apex of both the private sector and the public sector; with notable and measurable impacts that bestride these positions and remarkably, devoid of the stigma of corruption that hovers like a halo over public officers.

“Definitely, undoubtedly we are convinced if chosen as the candidate of APC that he can defeat any candidate in the general elections. “A vote for him or his adoption will be the highest form of patriotism expected of any citizen of this country. “History will be kind to you and your generation for rising above the usual primordial sentiments that have been a common feature of our electioneering process and which have bedevilled our political/economic landscape to make the right choice.”

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/05/group-calls-for-adoption-of-vp-osinbajo.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related