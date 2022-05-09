Group Of Friends Buy ₦100 Million APC Presidential Form For Ahmad Lawan

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, on Monday, joined the growing list of presidential aspirants under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan becomes the 24th aspirant to pick the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the party’s primary election.

A group of friends led by Chief Sam Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of APC and 15 other Senators, obtained the APC presidential nomination forms for the Senate President at the International Conference Centre venue of the sale of forms to APC aspirants.

LEADERSHIP attempt to confirm whether Lawan was in the know of the development proved abortive as several calls placed to his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, were neither answered nor returned at press time.



