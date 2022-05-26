Gunmen Kidnap Expatriate, Kill Driver And Soldier In Ondo (Pix)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Lebanese engineer at Ogbonmo Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gunmen also killed the expatriate’s driver and a soldier, who was said to be his security escort.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 5pm on Wednesday, May 25, around Alafia Hotel along Ikare Road.

The expatriate is said to be overseeing the Road Dualization Process in the ancient town.

An eyewitness said the assailants trailed the contractor to a construction site and killed his driver and the soldier, before whisking him away.

The source told Channels TV that the masked gunmen numbering about six stormed the site, shooting sporadically into the air, while everyone else escaped from the scene.

According to the eyewitness, the remains of the driver and the soldier were later discovered at the scene.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were on to secure release of the victim.

Odunlami appealed to members of the public with any relevant information that could help in the police investigation not to hesitate in doing so.

Also, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye said his men are already working on the case.

A graphic video posted by one Ayelehin Oladunjoye shows body of the soldier at the scene with his head shattered by bullets.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/5/gunmen-kidnap-expatriate-kill-driver-and-soldier-in-ondo.html

