Haaland’s £63m Move To Man City Is Set To Be Announced This Week – Fabrizio Roman

Erling Haaland’s £63m move to Manchester City is set to be announced after final terms are agreed with the young star to earn £500,000-a-week – Fabrizio Romano confirms

Manchester City have reportedly agreed £63million for Borussia Dortmund youngstar, Erling Haaland’s move from the Garman side, as Citizens are set to announce his signing later this week, Newspremises has gathered.

It is claimed that City will make him the English top-flight’s highest-paid player to tempt him into joining.

The Norwegian striker, 21, will link up with Pep Guardiola’s squad for the beginning of pre-season after City paid the release clause in his Dortmund contract.

Sportsmail reported last month that City had agreed terms with Haaland’s representatives and he will become the Premier League’s highest-paid player on more than £500,000-a-week, signing a five-year contract.

Negotiations between City and Dortmund have been conducted and the Bundesliga club are expecting confirmation that the £63m fee will be paid to activate his release.

Haaland is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football having scored 85 times in 88 appearances for Dortmund during two-and-a-half years there. He has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in recent months but has opted for the reigning English champions.

They are ready to pay the striker a weekly wage of £500,000, taking him above Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland is ‘likely’ to sign a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side within this week.

https://newspremises.com.ng/erling-haalands-63m-move-to-manchester-city-is-set-to-be-announced-after-final-terms-are-agreed-with-the-young-star-to-earn-500000-a-week/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related