Handsome Nigerian Man Weds His Young & Pretty American Bride In Texas, USA (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Twitter user Chloé Rosie took to Twitter to announce her marriage to her handsome Nigerian husband Zaire, in Texas, USA.

@Chloe Rosie Nicole tweeted;
Just married ❤️

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: