Hausa Motorcyclists Invade Same Global Estate In Abuja Over Accident

Abuja Okada Riders Set Houses On Fire Over Colleagues’ Death

Over 100 motorcyclists have attacked Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of Abuja to avenge the death of two colleagues.

The incident happened after a motorist reportedly hit the Okada riders on Sunday and ran into the estate for safety.

The PUNCH gathered that the Okada riders set fire to two buildings in the estate.

Residents of the estate told our correspondent that the motorcyclists attacked the estate in their bid to apprehend an unknown motorist

They noted that the motorist was chased by a mammoth crowd of motorcyclists after he overran two motorcyclists.

The PUNCH gathered that security operatives had arrived at the estate to prevent further damage to properties.

The Estate Manager, Mr Adebisi Adelowo, who spoke to The PUNCH, said, “Over 100 Hausa bike riders attacked our estate some hours ago. They tried to burn down the estate by putting fire to two buildings.

“They pulled down our gate and started stoning people’s houses. We couldn’t stop them until the police and the army intervened.

“We later learnt that they attacked our estate because two of their colleagues were knocked to death by a motorist who ran to our estate for safety as he was been chased with big stones and other dangerous weapons.

“The motorist who is not even a resident of our estate ran into the estate because he noticed a police post in front of the estate.”

https://punchng.com/breaking-abuja-okada-riders-set-houses-on-fire-over-colleagues-death

