Still in shock after I mistakenly post one of my terrible picture on my whatsapp status as I was scrolling down . I deleted very fast not up to 3 second, but two of my friends already view it. I don’t know if it’s only two.

Now I can’t sleep I have unintall whatsapp and deleted all pictures from my phone even the good ones. And Google is telling me that friends with whatsapp gb will continue viewing the picture for 24hrs.

