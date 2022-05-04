‘Help! I Mistakenly Credited A Customer’s Account Twice’ (Screenshot)

Hello Nairalanders,

Please I need your help in sorting out a transaction I did. On the 25th of April, 2022 I did a transfer to a first bank account which didn’t go as a result of bad network from the bank. Later that day, I tried the transaction a second time and it was now successful.

When it was time for me to go home, I did my balancing and discovered that I was having shortage. So I did a review of my days transaction and I discovered that the initial transaction later went. Meaning that the customer got credited twice.

I called my bank to confirm the transaction and I was told that both transaction were successful. I then called the customer who now claimed that he only got credited for once.

I told him to check his app, he replied that he doesn’t use an android phone. I then told him to go to his bank to get his bank statement, his reply was that he doesn’t have time to go to his bank.

Please guys, how do I solve this case? Is there a way I can go to first bank to get evidence that the money is in the customers account? And is it possible for me to get a police report in other to go to first bank to get evidence?

Kindly advice as your suggestions will go a long way in solving this case.

