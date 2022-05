I wake up everyday to meet myself added to over 100 telegram groups overnight, even with my privacy set to only contacts can add me to groups, sometimes telegram will say I am the one that requested to be added to the group but I’m not, this has been going on for more than three months, I changed my username to a name no one can guess but they keep adding me, I considered deleting my telegram account but if I do I’ll loose access to premium groups I subscribed to, how can I solve this?

