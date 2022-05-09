‘Help! My Boyfriend Is A Weed Addict’

I met my boyfriend sometimes last year, I really love him, he’s caring and we complement each other quite well.

His the first son of his family and his dad is quite absent in his life.

he started working at the age of 15 to support his family and has been working since then to support himself and his family, in simplest terms he carries a lot of burdens.

The problem I have with him is that he is addicted to weed, he doesn’t let it control him, he functions well but I just have a problem with it.

Please how can I stop him

He says it stops the pain but I don’t want it to destroy him.

