I’ve been battling with this for years. It seems my head is a big bigger than that of others. I always wear faze caps but people still see my big head.

Please I need motivation o. I don’t know if it’s reason why some babes will give me their phone number and refuse picking my calls afterwards

I can’t even wear Those Hausa caps cos my size no dey there .

It’s really affecting my self esteem

