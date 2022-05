I am currently in lagos. I started using tramadol durring My University days in 2015. The drug proved to increase My energy and always at alert but currently if i dont take it i can’t function throughout the day.

I am seriously seeking a way to get out as I am not financially okay to afford rehabilitation. This has really affected My social life.

