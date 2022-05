Good people of nairaland

What can my friend apply on this leg? He’s tried everything possible

And the funny thing is, he feels no to little pain in the leg

Pls we will welcome your good suggestions pls; be it medical or natural method abeg

And water also comes out from time to time too.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related