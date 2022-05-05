Her Husband Wants A Separate Room

Hi nairalands…

I received a call from my female friend whose wedding is just a year old, she was weeping on phone seriously.

I tried to percify her and asked what the problem is, she said her husband wants to sleep in a separate room and she told him she is not okay with it.

To cut the story short, the husband had succeeded in separating their room, she said she feels lonely at night and she has tried to talk to him but he wouldn’t listen.

Pls what advise can I give to her, and is it okay for a newly wedded couple to sleep in a separate room

