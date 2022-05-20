Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill Five, Others Missing (Graphic Photos)

Five persons were confirmed killed after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attack a community in Benue state.

Salemgists reliably gathered that the victims were killed when the militias invaded Kwenev, Kaambe, Agasha in Guma Local Government of the state.

A source in the area confirmed that the armed men carried out the attack Friday afternoon, May 20.

The source said;

“The Fulani herders invaded Tse Alashi, Kaambe community in Guma local government around 1:00 pm today (Friday).

“They killed four people who were on their farm and also moved to a where some people were moulding burnt bricks and killed two people.”

The attack was also confirmed by the Security Adviser to the State Governor, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (retd.). He said:

“It was an unprovoked attack, the people were on their farm working when the herders surrounded them and killed them.”



Source: https://salemgists.com/herdsmen-attack-agasha-in-benue-kill-five-others-missing-graphic-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related