Good evening Nairalanders, I bought these 5 mangoes at the cost of #500 today at New Benin market, Benin City. I am greatly perturbed by the soaring prices of food items in the market these days. This country don your me.

For how much would you get this in your locality?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related