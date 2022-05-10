His Computer Usually Wipes Off All His Saved Files Anytime It Goes Off

Good Evening.

Whenever I save any file on my system, be it in the “Documents Folder”, or on the “Desktop” space, or even if I create a new folder directly inside the “Local Disk – C” Drive space and save the file there, once I put the system off and put it on again, everything I saved on the system would just be wiped off, and I won’t see them again..

Even if I run a search for such files on the whole of the system, I won’t see any traces that such files existed on the system, not even in the recycle bin.

(Although, any files that I deleted by myself before I put the system off would still be there in the recycle bin).

NOTE: I don’t have the Deep-Freeze Software on my system.

I also discovered something else…

When I clicked on the “Users” folder inside the LOCAL DISK Folder, I discovered that a new temporary “User” folder is always created for me whenever I sign-in, and that the current temporary “user” folder, which stands for the user that is currently signed-in, is the only folder that contains readable items… All other earlier numerous temporary “user” folders, which represented all those times that I logged in earlier (which had wiped out), all contained encrypted files which cannot be opened by any app or software, and they are saved in hidden folders inside those earlier temporary “user” folders.

Please, is there any way I can correct this anomaly??

