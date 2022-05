Greetings everyone. Please I am writing this with a worried heart. I left my car with my mechanic to change oil and left to buy some other things for the car servicing. Coming back, behold I found my mechanic ( he’s boy actually) pouring the engine oil through the dipstick! I almost collapsed. Though I drove the car home with no issues, I’m still very worried. Would this cause any damage to the engine?

Thanks and appreciate your response.

