Hon. Dagogo Arrested On Wike’s Order, Hospitalised Over Complications

*JUST IN: Tension As Hon. Dagogo Arrested By Wike Hospitalised

Member representing Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon. Farrah Dagogo has been hospitalised.

He was earlier arrested by the police on the order of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on allegation that Hon. Dagogo attacked screening committee members screening National Assembly aspirants in Port Harcourt.

He was taken to the hospital by the Police in the early hours of Wednesday, his SA Media, Ibrahim Lawal said in a statement.

He was hospitalised after he raised complaints about stomach and chest complications.

“Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has been taken to the hospital by the Police. He complained of stomach and chest complications. He is receiving treatment now” the statement said.

Lawal also assured that he will be giving information as situations unfold.

