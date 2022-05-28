Hon. Enetimi Clinches APC Ticket For Burutu Constituency 2 In Delta (Pics)

KUDOS: Hon. Enetimi Government Clinches APC Ticket For Burutu Constituency 2 of Delta Assembly ( VIDEO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtowW-Fr-0E

Hon. Enetimi Government has been announced the winner of the just concluded APC primary election for Burutu Constituency 2 of Delta State House of Assembly.

He trounced his opponents with a very large margin, bringing jubilation among his constituents.

A very popular grassroot mobilizer, the Abuja based businessman is known for attracting massive youth empowerment schemes in his constituency.

Ever since he declared his intention to represent his people at the Delta State House of Assembly, he has attracted massive support from youths and women especially those who have benefitted from his philanthropic activities.

In a brief remark after he was declared winner, Hon. Enetimi expressed gratitude to the delegates for their support and confidence, assuring that he will not betray them.

According to him, opportunity to serve them will create a larger scale to increase his developmental projects in the constituency by using the instrumentality of the state, adding that a new dawn has come for the people.

