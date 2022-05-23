Hoodlums Attack Oyo Sports Council Boss After Shooting Stars’ Match Against MFM (Pix)

Hoodlums Attack Oyo Sports Council Boss After Shooting Stars’ 1 – 1 Draw Against MFM (Graphic Photo)

The chairman of the Oyo State Sports Council Ibadan, Honourable Gbenga Adewusi was reportedly attacked at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan by hoodlums shortly after the Match between the Shooting Stars football club and the Mountain of Fire (MFM) football club on Sunday, IgbereTV reports.

According to a statement signed by the Council’s Director Media, Tunde Ajibike, the Chairman was inflicted with injuries on his face and other parts of his body and was rushed to the hospital by the General Manager, Mr. Gboyega Makinde, and other officials of the council.

It was gathered that Adewusi was attacked while trying to prevent the hoodlums from attacking the 3SC Players in the dressing room when the hoodlums descended on him.

The hoodlums were reportedly angry after the Oluyole Warriors played draw 1 – 1 draw with MFM.

Following the outcome of the scoreline, they attempted to vandalize the stadium by throwing chairs and stones at staff members of the sports council that tried stopping them from causing any damage to the facilities at the stadium.

The hoodlums later escaped before the intervention of the law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd5SwuktpF9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

