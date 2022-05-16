How A Female Nairalander Celebrated Her Son’s 5th Birthday In Warri Style

My son chisom starr oghenetega turned 5 yrs on may 1st which happens to be workers day.

To be candid my hand was very cold(if you know you know).

So since I cannot kill my self just to impress anybody…I decided to do it in my own way.

Shouts out to bridge FM that provided the birthday music for my son to dance Happy feet to like a baby penquin.

Like bridge FM literally became my DJ free of charge…what bridge FM cannot run,no dey ever exist.

My neighbor Anthony became my camera man because I was phoneless as in people wey strong pass me upon all my agbaka them still gbaskele my phone from me.

On the day of the birthday which was 9n Sunday….I went to hustleville so make I take see money arrange first class okrika for my son as na only mumu dey go boutique.

