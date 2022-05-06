How Can One Find Genuine Spouse In This Era Of Ritual Killings, Organs Harvesting?

This calls for serious concern especially for the female folk as ladies are the ones at the receiving end of this whole cruelty and madness of ritualism that has become the order of the day in our already decaying society.

The rate at which female body parts are being ripped on a daily basis by their supposed boyfriends and lovers leaves me wondering if one can still have a genuine guy/relationship without having to watch your back that he’s going rip your organs the next minute.

Right now, its very difficult to agree to date a guy without the fear or thoughts of being used for rituals because the heart of every Young guy/man has been seered with a hot iron and so hardened and desperate to make money at all cost that they wont think twice when presented with an opportunity to do money rituals.

These days if a guy approaches me, I walk as fast my legs can carry me and I’m most tempted to scream “ritualist!!!!

It is that bad.

A guy can not approach you and the next thing on your mind is rituals. Like seriously, its appalling.

Please, with this rising trend of killing and havesting female body parts, is it still advisable to accept guys/ mens advances talk more dating them?. And don’t even begin to tell me to go to my religious circle because they are everywhere. Some are disguising as bro in the church. In fact 90% percent of men are desperate to get rich quick therefore can be easily influenced by this evil trend.

What should we single ladies do?

Avoid men totally?

I like my life abeg.

Sad.

.. I

