How Do I Know I Have Been Shortlisted For N-Power Batch C Stream 2

Hi guyz!
Please I just read a post about N-Power Batch C stream 2 verification and to be honest, it’s been a long time I checked my application status on the nasims website. However, I horridly logged in on my dashboard to check, on the verification page I saw something different from what I used to see when I last checked last year. I really don’t know if I have been shortlisted or not. Meanwhile, I have checked my mail I haven’t received any mail regarding shortlisting from nasims yet.

For those that are familiar with this N-Power stuff, please kindly take a look at what my dashboard says and let me know if I have been shortlisted or not.
Thanks!

