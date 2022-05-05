‘How Do I Stop Behaving Like My Dad?’

Good day my fellow nairalanders.

please I’m not good in writting, abeg make una pardon me. I just want to go straight to the point.

i’m michael,the first child of my parents(all boys)as a 1st son,i took 90% of my dad character of wish i don’t like 70% of them but i can’t stop acting like him, I behave exactly like him in almost every thing.

I have tried all i could to stop bt no way…

Please want do u guys suggest for me to do?

i don’t want to live the kind of life my dad lived.

please i need your advice…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related