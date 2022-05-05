‘How Do I Stop Behaving Like My Dad?’

Good day my fellow nairalanders.
please I’m not good in writting, abeg make una pardon me. I just want to go straight to the point.
i’m michael,the first child of my parents(all boys)as a 1st son,i took 90% of my dad character of wish i don’t like 70% of them but i can’t stop acting like him, I behave exactly like him in almost every thing.
I have tried all i could to stop bt no way…
Please want do u guys suggest for me to do?
i don’t want to live the kind of life my dad lived.
please i need your advice…