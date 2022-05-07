How Do You Dress To The Market?

Weird topic I know. Today is Saturday, the usual Nigerian shopping day for restocking our groceries and what have you. I saw someone asking on Instagram and it occurred to me that inadvertently I have market clothes and slippers.

So how do you dress for the market?

Do you buy a bagco bag every market day or do you have one that you recycle?

Do you make a list?

Do you buy from specific people or just anyone?

Are you a moderate or heavy bargainer? Or you are the elite customer that never negotiates?

What are your tricks for getting reasonable bargains or you don’t care?

