How Do You Expect A Job Seeker To Pay N480k Before Getting A Job?

I just feel so bad for my elder bro who has been underemployed since he finished his service year.

Our joy knew no bounds when he called and informed everyone in the family that he will be going to Lagos for a job interview.

What actually happened was that a friend of his contacted him about an opening in their company.

The friend works with one QI group of companies.

The QI group of companies is supposed to be an international organizations that pays in dollars.

So my elder brother left Owerri to Lagos on a night bus yesterday. He was well received by his friend and according to him, he did the interview with some representatives of the company.

After the interview, he was asked to pay a whopping sum of 480k for the slot.

My questions now are: how and where will an unemployed get money to pay for a job slot?

If someone can be able to make 480k, why will the person be job hunting?

Is QI group of companies even legit or a scam?

Why can’t the government really regulate all these thing?

This county na man chop man…

Now my brother has left Lagos for Owerri this night.

I can’t imagine what he’s going through. The financial stress, the emotional stress, the psychological stress and what have you.

I pray God showers his blessings on him.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related