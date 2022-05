ABUJAPRESS reports that a video of how EFCC Operative broke into the house of APC senator, Rochas Okorocha has emerged.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHbndLRTJ_A

the video which was a live recording, the officers were seen breaking in through the ceiling to arrest the senator who was accused of jumping bail and failing to honour the invitation of the anti-graft agencies at different times.

How the attempt started through the bullet proof doors…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74UcCKySW_w

