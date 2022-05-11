How I Got Hired And Fired Within 24 Hours

Our then neighbor was informed that I would like to work pending when school resumes. Few days later, she had some guests among whom was the wife of a super dealer of multi-choice. She too had her own small company.

So our neighbor informed her about me and she agreed. It was a Sunday, she said I should resume the next day being Monday.

I was there on Monday. She asked someone to show me how to do what will be my routine task. She assigned some other tasks which I did.

All through, I noticed that she was not comfortable with my personality. She kind of preferred a more outgoing person. Then she said I don’t know how to count money, that I can’t do the work. So she gave me transport fare and I went home.

That was my first job ever!

