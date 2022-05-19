‘How I Overcame My Addiction To Virtual Sports Betting’

Hello everyone. I remember opening a thread sometime in August 2020 about my addiction to sports betting and how it has finished me totally

https://www.nairaland.com/5996073/need-bet9ja-finished-life

The link is above.

I got so many comments and messages; both positive and negative. Some even messaged me privately with promises to follow my matter up. I discovered that the power to stop betting laid solely in my hands and I took action.

I sincerely want to thank everyone for their advice and suggestions. To the glory of God, I’ve overcome that addiction and I no longer play sports virtual betting anymore. There have been significant changes in my life.

I have also been able to offset my debts totally. The peace of mind I have these days cannot be explained. I remember I made mention of the face that I owed a particularll guy over a hundred thousand naira; I have been able to pay that debt wholly. I am at peace now with myself and my environment.

I have looked back and that is why I have decided to share my story and how I overcame this addiction.

I want to encourage as many as are passing through the same challenge. You will definitely overcome it as you follow my story.

The mods should please helpe push to front page as this will help a lot of people who are struggling at the moment.

